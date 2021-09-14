Liberty County Jail arrest report, Sept. 12, 2021

There were no book-ins at the Liberty County Jail on Sept. 11, according to jail records, so there will be no daily arrest report for Sept. 11. The following people were booked in at the jail on Sept. 12, 2021:

Stoner, Donnie Victor II – Injury to a Child/Elderly/Disabled Person and Assault/Family Violence

Jones, Wesley Lynn – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Ibarra, Michael Decruz – Public Intoxication

Barnett, James Earl – Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon

Mattingly-Massey, Brittney Denelle – No Driver’s License, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Spell, Timothy Scott – Aggravated Kidnapping and Evading Arrest or Detention With a Vehicle

Coleman, Robert Andrew Jr. – Failure to Comply With Sex Offender’s Duty to Register and Driving While License Invalid

