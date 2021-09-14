Liberty County Jail arrest report, Sept. 12, 2021

There were no book-ins at the Liberty County Jail on Sept. 11, according to jail records, so there will be no daily arrest report for Sept. 11. The following people were booked in at the jail on Sept. 12, 2021:
- Stoner, Donnie Victor II – Injury to a Child/Elderly/Disabled Person and Assault/Family Violence
- Jones, Wesley Lynn – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Ibarra, Michael Decruz – Public Intoxication
- Barnett, James Earl – Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon
- Mattingly-Massey, Brittney Denelle – No Driver’s License, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Spell, Timothy Scott – Aggravated Kidnapping and Evading Arrest or Detention With a Vehicle
- Coleman, Robert Andrew Jr. – Failure to Comply With Sex Offender’s Duty to Register and Driving While License Invalid