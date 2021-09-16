Larry Richard Scott Jr., 56, of Shepherd, Texas passed away on Tuesday, September 14, 2021. He was born on Wednesday, March 10, 1965, in Houston, Texas to Larry Scott, Sr. and Virginia (Luther) Scott, both of whom have preceded him in death. Left to cherish his memory are his loving two children, Tanya Scott and Shelton Scott and wife Leslie; brother, Jerry Scott and wife Melinda; sister, Renee Tatum and husband Bobby; grandchildren, Skyler, Michael, and Rainey; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends. Visitation for Larry will be held at Neal Funeral Home on Sunday, September 19, 2021, from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm. Funeral Services for Larry will begin promptly at 3:00 pm following the visitation. Interment for Larry will immediately follow at Farley Chapel Cemetery. Bro. Ronald Ellisor officiating.

Pallbearers for the service will be Sammy Herrod, Cory Scott, Rollie Tatum, Johnny Migl, Justin Nelson, and Ronnie Simpson.

All services were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Larry Richard Scott Jr., please visit our floral store.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

