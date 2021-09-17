Dayton Rotarians get tips on emergency preparedness

The Dayton Rotary Club held its weekly meeting on Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, at the Dayton Community Center. President Tami Pierce called the meeting to order and asked Rotarian Larry Wilburn to introduce the program.

Crista Beasley-Adams, the coordinator of the Office of Emergency Management and Homeland Security, presented the program and also introduced Ms. Danielle Andrews, the Deputy Coordinator who accompanied her to the meeting.

Beasley-Adams gave an informative presentation over the various programs that OEMHS coordinates including the preparedness of all types of emergencies. She discussed the various departments and governmental entities they work and assist.

Audits, governmental reports, documentation and compliance requirements are also a big part of their job at the office of emergency management. The COVID pandemic brought on several question and the COVID trends were discussed.

After the presentation, President Pierce thanked the ladies for the job that they do for all of Liberty County.

