Prayer March planners prepping for Oct. 2 event in Liberty

Signs are popping up across Liberty County to promote the upcoming Liberty County Prayer March, which is set for 12 noon on Saturday, Oct. 2, in downtown Liberty. The prayer march is open to all who wish to pray for the country. Attendees are encouraged to avoid wearing political attire in order to promote a spirit of inclusion for everyone.

The prayer march will begin at the Vara Faye Daniel Pavilion with a call to prayer given by Liberty Police Lt. Chip Fairchild and a blowing of the shofar by Jim Sterling. Rev. Chris Contreras, pastor of New Work Family Fellowship, will offer a welcome address and introduce local pastors and elected officials.

The march will include stops at the City of Liberty Administration Building, Liberty County Courthouse, First United Methodist Church, First Baptist Church and Immaculate Conception Church before returning to the pavilion. Local ministers will offer prayers at each of the stops.

This year, organizers are hoping to have an increased focus on local members of the military, both past and present. Veterans will be given a place of honor in the march. Organizers are also hoping to include more residents from the Cleveland and Tarkington area as this prayer march is intended to incorporate all areas of the county.

Masks are not required but are suggested as this will be a large gathering.

For more questions, contact Jane Delaney at 713-248-9204 or adelaney3@comcast.net or Dede Taylor at 936-334-6043 or dedetaylor@hotmail.com.

