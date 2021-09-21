Brian Kirk Chapman, 49, of Tarkington passed away on September 15, 2021, in Kingwood, Texas. Brian was born May 2, 1972, in Houston, Texas to parents Nicholas Burton Chapman and Burma Lee Kirk Chapman.

Brian was a lifelong resident of Tarkington and a 1990 Graduate of THS. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and being on his tractor. He loved spending time at “The Ranch” and family gatherings, especially the annual Frio River trips. Extremely loyal and considerate of others, he was always very personable, a champion for the “Underdog”, a True Southern Gentleman, and a “Simple Kind of Man”.

Brian was preceded in death by his grandparents and two uncles. He is survived by his parents, Nicholas and Burma Chapman; son, Zachary Kirk Chapman; daughter, Madison Leigh Chapman; sister, Nicol Lee Chapman Williams and husband Gary; nephews, Harrison Nicholas Williams, and Garrett Cutter Williams and wife Caitlyn; bonus daughter, Cara Brooke Smith; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and an extended network of lifelong friends; also, his longtime companion Molly, the yellow lab.

The family would like to express their heartfelt appreciation for all the love and unending support shown by the community, family and friends. An open invitation is extended for a Celebration of Life Reception hosted by the family on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at 4:00pm at River Rock Resort, 4876 FM 1008, Dayton, Tx 77535. (@riverrockresort.com)

