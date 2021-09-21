Dayton resident Williams recognized as ‘Community Champion’

C.D. Williams, a lifelong resident of Dayton, was recognized as a Community Champion by Mayor Caroline Wadzeck at the Monday, Sept. 20, meeting of the Dayton City Council.

In a letter she read before Council, Wadzeck pointed to Williams’ service to his church, school district and community as reasons for him being named a Community Champion.

“C.D. Williams is a person who lives his faith. He has spent countless hours at his church, serving as a youth leader, worship leader, leading the music and as a teacher and board member,” said Wadzeck, adding that Williams is a member of Dayton First Assembly of God Church. “He helps entertain the toddlers, giving the nursery workers a break. Apparently, the little ones love him, but then everyone does.”

Williams and his wife, Theresa, are the parents of two children – Hayley and Ryan. Williams is the son-in-law of former Dayton Mayor Felix Skarpa and wife, Marie.

“After the untimely death in 2008 of their young son, Ryan, who had been diagnosed with neuroblastoma at age 3, CD and Theresa founded a non-profit charity, The Ryan “Batman” Williams Foundation. The Foundation hosts an annual golf tournament in July and, to date, has raised over $325,000 for neuroblastoma research. CD and Theresa are assisted in this endeavor by Theresa’s sister, Bridget, and her husband, Mark Sjolander,” Wadzeck said.

To brighten the lives of young cancer patients, each September during Pediatric Cancer Awareness Month, the Williams deliver care packages to Texas Children’s Hospital Hospital.

“CD is also a community servant. He served on the DCDC board for four years and is currently in his ninth year on the Dayton ISD school board,” the mayor said.

Williams also shares his musical talents at the Community Thanksgiving Service and the Spirit of Christmas tree lighting.

“He’s always willing to add some liveliness to an event, such as when he showed up at a junior high choir concert and performed as Elvis. He also surprised Dayton ISD Superintendent Dr. Jessica Johnson with his own rendition of Tom Cruise’s Risky Business dance at one of her famous beginning-of-school convocations,” Wadzeck said.

His volunteerism extends to reading to preschool children at Colbert Elementary, announcing at the Dayton HS Powder Puff football game and as auctioneer at Project Graduation.

“If you want someone fun and talented to help with an event, call C.D. And last, but certainly not least, C.D. was Dayton’s Citizen of the Year last year,” Wadzeck said, then turning to Williams and adding, “The City of Dayton is proud to name you a Community Champion.”

