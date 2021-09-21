Mrs. Bobbie was born on April 12, 1951 and went Home with her Lord on September 16, 2021, at the vibrant age of 70. Mrs. Bobbie had 4 great loves in her life. Number one is Our Lord and Savior. Number Two, her husband (Hunny). Number three, her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, and number four was driving a school bus.

She is preceded in death by her father, Frank D’Andrea; mother, Julia Galautti D’Andrea; brother, Richard D’ Andrea, sisters, Marie Quarter and Fran Patine, and granddaughter, Ashleigh Sargent. Mrs. Bobbie is survived by her loving husband William Sargent, Sr.; children, William (Billy) Sargent, Jr. and wife Stacey, Robert (Bobby) Sargent, Kathy Sargent, Sheila Garcia and husband Adrian, Margaret (Maggie) Martin and husband Mike, Francise (Frank) Sargent; sister, Lucile D’Andrea; as well as 23 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and multiple nieces, nephews and cousins along with countless friends.

Visitation for Mrs. Bobbie will be held at Neal Funeral Home on Friday, September 24, 2021 from 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm. Funeral Services for Mrs. Bobbie will be held at Neal Funeral Home on Saturday, September 25, 2021at 10:00 am. Interment for her will immediately follow at Cleveland Memorial Cemetery. Bro. Wyatt Mericle officiating.

All services were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Roberta “Mrs. Bobbie” Ann Sargent, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

