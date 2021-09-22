Dennis Inglis, 63, of Cleveland, Texas was called to his Heavenly home on Friday, September 17, 2021. He was born on Monday, June 23, 1958 in Nashville, Tennessee to Kenneth Ray Inglis and Ima Geneva (Johnson) Inglis, both of whom have preceded in death. Dennis was also preceded in death by his daughter, Sonya Lenae Inglis-Oldham.

Left to cherish his memory is loving spouse, Mary Turner; children, Dennis Inglis and wife Elizabeth, Kenneth Inglis and wife Lynn, Kevin Inglis and wife Michelle, and John Inglis; brothers, Kenneth Hedge and wife Valerie, and Robert Hardy Inglis; sisters, Sheila Inglis, Patty Slovak, and Rose Marie Jackson; grandchildren, Michelle, Dalton, Hannah, Devin, Kevin, Harper, and Joshua; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends.

Visitation for Dennis will be held at Neal Funeral Home on Monday, September 20, 2021 from 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm. A Graveside service for Dennis will be held on Tuesday, September 21, 2021 at Ryan Cemetery at 10:00 am.

Pallbearers for the service will be Devon Drummond, John Johnson, Frank Lambdin, Robert Oldham, Henry Gates, and Jeff Johns.

All services were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

