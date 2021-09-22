Dorthy Lea “Dottie” Batten Dunn, 89, of Dayton passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her husband of 70 years, Andrew Dunn. Dottie was born June 25, 1932 in Jacksonville, Texas to parents, W. J. and Rhoda Batten.

Dottie spent a few years in Jacksonville where the family leased a vast farm in Weldon, Texas. This is where she went to grade school. She later moved to Trinity, Texas and finished high school at Trinity High in 1949. Having nothing to do, she moved with her brother and his wife to Dayton to take care of her nephew. She later got a job at McGinty Drug Store where she met Andy on October 31, 1950, and they married on Easter Sunday, March 25, 1951.

Dottie worked for Wiley Smith at the Gazette where she wrote a column for the Illustrated Press called “Paths to Dwell in” based on Isaiah 58:12. Over many years Dottie counseled with many people and believed this was her calling.

After Andrew retired, they built outdoor furniture for over 30 years. Dottie would want to say “Good-bye, God bless, and I will see you on the Paths to Dwell in.”

Dottie was preceded in death by her mother, Rhoda Batten; her grandparents, John and Mertie Batten; brothers, Erwin Batten and WJ Batten. She is survived by her husband of 70 years, Andrew Dunn; her son and his wife, Michael and Valerie Griggs; numerous nephews, nephews and very special friend, Alice Rolke.

Visitation for Mrs. Dunn will be 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m., Tuesday, September 21, 2021, at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home, Dayton. A graveside service will be 3:00 p.m., Tuesday, September 21, 2021 at Weldon Cemetery in Weldon, Texas with Pastor Ernie Lenard officiating.

