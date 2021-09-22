Liberty County Jail arrest report, Sept. 18, 2021

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Sept. 18, 2021:

  • Harris, Austin James – Public Intoxication
  • Sanchez, Efrain – Driving While Intoxicated
  • Garcia, Susan Renee – Failure to Pass to Left Safely
  • Dearen, Michael Jack – Hold for Harris County – Assault/Family Violence, Hold for Harris County-Violate Bond or Protective Order, Hold for Harris County-Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle and Hold for Harris County-Assault/Family Violence
  • Richards, Andrea Lynn – Driving While License Invalid
  • Crow, Kyle Grady – Violation of City Ordinance-Dogs at Large, Theft Class C and Failure to Appear
  • Hutsell, Adina – Theft of Property and Possession of a Controlled Substance
