Liberty County Jail arrest report, Sept. 18, 2021

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Sept. 18, 2021:

Harris, Austin James – Public Intoxication

Sanchez, Efrain – Driving While Intoxicated

Garcia, Susan Renee – Failure to Pass to Left Safely

Dearen, Michael Jack – Hold for Harris County – Assault/Family Violence, Hold for Harris County-Violate Bond or Protective Order, Hold for Harris County-Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle and Hold for Harris County-Assault/Family Violence

Richards, Andrea Lynn – Driving While License Invalid

Crow, Kyle Grady – Violation of City Ordinance-Dogs at Large, Theft Class C and Failure to Appear

Hutsell, Adina – Theft of Property and Possession of a Controlled Substance

Crow, Kyle Grady

Dearen, Michael Jack

Harris, Austin James

Hutsell, Adina

Sanchez, Efrain

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

