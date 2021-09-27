Liberty-area businesses team up for second-annual holiday lighting contest

Christmas is still a few weeks away, but organizers of the Second Annual Light Up Liberty contest are busy making plans. The goal is for all holiday lights and decorations to be up and on display in time for the Country Christmas lighted parade, which is set for Dec. 7, in downtown Liberty.

The decorating contest is hosted by The Health Fix, Meadow Noyer AllState Insurance, Bluebonnet News and the Liberty-Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce. The entry fee is $25. All proceeds raised from entry fees will go to the Rainbow Room, which provides essential items to children who are removed from their homes by Children’s Protective Services.

All entry forms and fees must be paid in full by Dec. 6. The contest will be judged by the public with judging beginning at 5 p.m. on Dec. 7 and continuing through Dec. 13. Votes will be submitted through Bluebonnet News’ Facebook page where a link to the photo gallery will be posted and shared throughout the week of voting. Each participating business will also receive a flyer with a QR code that will link to the online gallery. Each “like” will count as one vote and each “love” will count as two votes.

Trophies will be awarded to first, second and third place winners. The winners will be featured on Bluebonnet News.

Last year’s inaugural contest had a late start, so only a handful of businesses were able to participate, which is why organizers are trying to get started earlier this year. Despite the late start, the entry fees and donations came to $450, all of which was donated to the Rainbow Room.

Cyndie Abshire, president of the Liberty County Child Welfare Board, is thrilled that the Rainbow Room has once again been selected as the beneficiary of the contest.

“The proceeds mean a brighter Christmas for children. We want every child to experience the magic of Christmas and some of these children may not have Christmas without what is donated to the Rainbow Room,” she said.

To sign up for the contest, contact Betty@thehealthfixstore.com or call 936-336-9001. If you are a member of the Liberty-Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce, look for a flyer in your email inbox in the coming days.

The Liberty County Child Welfare Board also is collecting donations of new toys and blankets for children in foster care. Anyone wishing a donation can call Abshire at 936-402-3194.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

