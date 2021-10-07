Michael “Mike” Allen Deckert, 62, Frankston, died Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Hospital in Tyler, Texas, after a courageous battle with COVID-19 pneumonia. Mike was surrounded by loved ones when he got the call that his work was done. This new assignment comes with a huge sign-on bonus, a reunion with family and friends he has not seen in a long time.

Mike was born in Liberty, Texas, on Nov. 28, 1958, to Thomas “Tom” and Martha “Pat” Deckert, which have preceded him in death.

His family and friends are missing a true MacGyver. Mike could fix anything; his word was his bond. He was loyal to his wife, Rita Deckert, of 35 years. His two children Logan Deckert, Maegan Deckert. Two grandsons, CJ Ervin and Asher Layton, Niece Samantha Garrow, and grandniece Ryleigh “Smooch” Emanuel. Sister n law, Donna Garrow and her husband Bill Garrow, all from Frankston. A sister, Anne Deckert and sister-in-law, Helga Deckert, Germany. A host of nieces and a nephew.

Mike’s work career started early in life. He was five years old when he started working in the rice fields with his dad and brother, Ray. By the age of 6 he was carrying a 22 to shoot snakes. He had enough of the rice fields by age 16 and landed a job with Herndon’s Texaco, Liberty, Texas, in 1976. Mike stayed at Herndon’s until he graduated Liberty High School in 1978. Mike decided to go to the big city of Houston, Texas, and started working at Pacific Molasses Company in 1978 to 1980.

Mike had walked by a Navy office recruiting office while living in Houston, Texas, and decided that is what he wanted to do. From 1980 to 1984, he was able to see some of the world. While in the Navy, Mike received a Navy Achievement Medal for professional achievements in his superior performance of his duties while serving in the auxiliary division of the engineering department in USS Dale during deployment to the Mediterranean and the Indian Ocean from Dec. 21, 1982, to May 23, 1983.

Petty Officer Deckert consistently performed his demanding duties in an exploratory in a highly professional manner. His superior ability, devotion to duty, and untiring efforts were instrumental in ensuring the effectiveness and efficient operation of USS Dales electronic cooling water systems, allowing trouble-free operation Radars and Naval Technical Data Sonar and Close-in Weapons Cooling Water Systems. His unselfish devotion to duty provided 100 percentage uptime for the electronic cooling systems during fleet operations. During this time, he maintained the highest standard of professional performance and was personally responsible for improving divisional morale as well as significantly upgrading the quality and quantity of work performed by all personnel in the “A” Division.

In particular, one of his most distinguished accomplishments was the repairs made to number two 3P-5 Fuel Oil Transfer Pump, which seized up while operating. After receiving the pump back from repair activities which could not make repairs to the pump, he took it upon himself to work on his off-duty hours to repair the pump. His untiring efforts in superior professional ability aided him in placing the JP5 transfer pump back in full operational status. Petty Officer Deckert’s superior professional ability, loyal devotion to duty, and exceptional performance reflect great credit upon himself and the United States Naval Service.

This award is how Mike lived his life. Mike was a Christian and had a huge sense of humor. He loved to wrestle, a love for motorcycles, cars, and jets. Mike enjoyed video games that anything that flies.

Mike started working at Carrier in 1984 in Tyler, Texas. Mike was known as lil’ Herc to his friends. He retired in 2013, after 29 years as a Heavy Press Operator. After retiring from carrier, Mike went to work at the box factory in Frankston. He decided to retire permanently 2019.

Memorial Service will be held on Oct. 9, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Trail to Christ Cowboy Church, 5858 US HWY 79W, Jacksonville, Texas, 75766 with Bro. Mark Norman.

