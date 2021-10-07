Sheriff’s office seeking possible sex assault victims

The Liberty County Sheriff’s Office has issued a public plea to find and identify potential sexual assault victims in Liberty County and the adjoining counties involving Ethan Brown, 36.

Ethan Brown (without facial hair)

Brown is currently being held in the Liberty County Jail on charges of Sexual Assault, Invasive Visual Recording and Violating a Bond or Protective Order. Bonds from his 2020 arrest total $610,000. The charges stem from an investigation by Dayton Police Department.

Recently, he was charged and indicted on a second sexual assault case dating back to 2012, authorities say.

In the LCSO’s plea for the community’s help, it states, “Brown is known to frequent bars and dancehall in the surrounding areas.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lead Investigator Mark Ellington at 936-336-4500.

