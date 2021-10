The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Oct. 7, 2021:

Wolfe, Dwayne Casey – Speeding, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Hymer, William Scott – Fraudulent Use or Possession of Identifying Information

Kirkland, Robert Lane – Possession of a Dangerous Drug and Theft of Metals

Davis, Demetric Earl – Injury to a Child/Elderly/Disabled Person With Intent to Cause Bodily Injury and Assault Causing Bodily Injury

Davis, Demetric Earl

Hymer, William Scott

Kirkland, Robert Lane

Wolfe, Dwayne Casey

Share this: Twitter

Facebook