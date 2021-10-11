Clara Janette McKelvey, of Cleveland Texas passed away October 8, 2021. She was born July 16, 1946 in Cleveland, Texas to her parents, Edward L. “Bub” McSpadon and Myrtle J. Buford McSpadon Who preceded her in death. Janette is survived by her son, Clint Carpenter and his wife, Angie; grandson, Clay Carpenter, and cullen Carpenter; sisters, Yvonne Higginbotham, and her her husband, Gary, Pat Roberts, and her husband, Danny; Life long friend, Jenny Sue Carpenter, and her son, Ron Boothe; Special nieces, nephews, and other cherished family members and friends. The family will be having a private service for Janette. The family request that in lieu of flowers donations be made to the American cancer society or the charity of your choice.

