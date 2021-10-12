Liberty County Jail arrest report, Oct. 10, 2021

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Oct. 10, 2021:
- Boulier, Jessica Marie – Failure to Stop and Give Information/Accident Involving Damage
- Brown, Farrin Marie – Possession of a Controlled Substance (two counts)
- Puente Martinez, Juan Francisco – Driving While Intoxicated
- Ruiz-Rodriguez, Veronica – Gambling
- Alford, Shawn Michael – Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility, Displaying Expired License Plate, No Driver’s License
- Gonzalo-Ibarra, Michael – Assault Causing Bodily Injury
- Calcagno, Rene Nicole – No Driver’s License, Hold for Chambers County-Possession of a Controlled Substance and Hold for Chambers County-Possession of Marijuana
- Godfrey, Jeremy Jerome – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Failure to Appear