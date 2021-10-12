Liberty County Jail arrest report, Oct. 10, 2021

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Oct. 10, 2021:

Boulier, Jessica Marie – Failure to Stop and Give Information/Accident Involving Damage

Brown, Farrin Marie – Possession of a Controlled Substance (two counts)

Puente Martinez, Juan Francisco – Driving While Intoxicated

Ruiz-Rodriguez, Veronica – Gambling

Alford, Shawn Michael – Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility, Displaying Expired License Plate, No Driver’s License

Gonzalo-Ibarra, Michael – Assault Causing Bodily Injury

Calcagno, Rene Nicole – No Driver’s License, Hold for Chambers County-Possession of a Controlled Substance and Hold for Chambers County-Possession of Marijuana

Godfrey, Jeremy Jerome – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Failure to Appear

Brown, Farrin Marie

Calcagno, Rene Nicole

Godfrey, Jeremy Jerome

Gonzalo-Ibarra, Michael

Puente Martinez, Juan Francisco

Ruiz-Rodriguez, Veronica

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

