Raymond Ray Smith, Jr., 47, of Pointblank, Texas went to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday, October 10, 2021. He was born on Wednesday, September 11, 1974, in Cleveland, Texas.

Raymond was preceded in death by his brother, Quest Smith, grandfather, Elmer Smith, and grandmother, Marcell Smith.

Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife, Renee Smith; children, Randy Smith and wife Madeline, Tristan Robinson and wife Amelia; parents, Patricia and Raymond Smith, Sr.; sister, Chasity Smith and husband James; grandsons, Weston and Reagan Smith; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends.

Visitation for Raymond will be held at Neal Funeral Home on Wednesday, October 13, 2021, from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm. Funeral Services for Raymond will immediately follow the visitation at 12:00 pm. Interment for Raymond will immediately follow at Pace-Stancil Memorial Rest Garden. Pastor Zack Currie officiating.

In lieu of flowers the family asks for donations to be made to St. Jude’s Hospital.

All services were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

