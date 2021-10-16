Photos: TVE Baby Parade strolls through Liberty

Children representing various American states took part in this year’s Trinity Valley Exposition Baby Parade on Saturday, Oct. 16, in downtown Liberty. The baby parade, believed to be one of the oldest baby parades in existence, traces its roots back to 1909 when the inaugural Liberty County fair included a competition for Fattest Baby, Prettiest Baby and Brightest Baby.

Since that time, the parade has evolved with a new theme picked every year. This year, the theme was the 50 states that make up the union. Each participating group created a float or walking entry that highlighted the culture, cuisine and characteristics of the state of their choice.

As no duplications were allowed, several states were recognized, including Texas, Wyoming, California, Nevada and Tennessee. While not officially a state, the District of Columbia, home of the U.S. Capitol and White House, also was represented.

The top entries were awarded prizes. Some of those entries will be included in the TVE Rodeo Parade this week on Wednesday, Oct. 16, in downtown Liberty. The parade will kick off at 10 a.m.

The winners of the baby parade will be announced as soon as that information is available.































Share this: Twitter

Facebook

