AgriLife: Texans reporting illnesses related to recalled food products

Texas AgriLife is alerting Texans about some recalled food products that have resulted in food-borne illnesses. The products relate to baby cereal and turkeys. Here is what to look for on any products you might have in your home:

Maple Island Inc. has issued a voluntary recall of three lots of its Parent’s Choice Rice Baby Cereal that it manufactures for Walmart. This recall is a result of a routine sampling program by the FDA which found that a sample from three production lots of Parent’s Choice Rice Baby Cereal tested above the guidance for naturally occurring inorganic arsenic.

Maple Island Inc. is voluntarily recalling this product with the knowledge of the FDA, This product was distributed nationally through Walmart’s stores and online. Walmart was advised and has pulled the product from its store shelves and put a register block on the product at its stores and online to prevent any further sales.

The specific Parent’s Choice Rice Baby Cereal 8 oz lots being recalled were sold after April 5, 2021, and include:

Lot 21083 with UPC Code #00681131082907 with a best if used by date of JUN 24 2022.

Lot 21084 with UPC Code #00681131082907 with a best if used by date of JUN 25 2022

Lot 21242 with UPC Code #00681131082907 with a best if used by date of NOV 30 2022

The best if used by date and product numbers can be found in the bottom left corner on the back of the Parent’s Choice Rice Baby Cereal packaging.

Customers who may have purchased Parent’s Choice Rice Baby Cereal at Walmart with Lot Number 21083/UPC Code #00681131082907 and best if used by date of JUN 24 2022, Lot Number 21084/UPC Code #00681131082907 and best if used by date of JUN 25 2022, or Lot 21242 with UPC Code #00681131082907 with a best if used by date of NOV 30 2022 should discard the product or return it to Walmart for a full refund. Customers seeking additional information may call Maple Island Inc., Monday through Friday 8am – 4pm Central time at 1-800-369-1022 or contact the company by email at info@maple-island.com.

No illnesses related to the product lots have been reported to date and no other production lots or Parent’s Choice products are affected by this recall.

Maple Island Inc. conducted testing on both the raw material and finished product in question. While the test results were in compliance with the FDA’s guidelines, Maple Island Inc. is issuing this recall out of an abundance of caution. FDA has recognized that trace elements such as these are widely present in the environment, including water, soil and food. The FDA also noted that research has shown reducing exposure to toxic elements is important to minimizing any potential long-term effects on the developing brains of infants and children.

Butterball, LLC, of Mount Olive, NC, is recalling 14,107 pounds of ground turkey products that may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically blue plastic.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announcement, the problem was discovered when FSIS and the establishment received consumer complaints reporting pieces of blue plastic embedded in raw ground turkey produced by the plant labeled as Est. 7345.

“FSIS is concerned that some products may be in consumers’ freezers and/or refrigerators. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase,” according to the recall notice.

Recalled products:

The ground turkey items were produced on Sept. 28, 2021. The following products are subject to recall:

2.5-lb. trays containing “farm to family BUTTERBALL all natural Ground Turkey” with the case code 50211271, a sell or freeze by date of 10/18/2021, and timestamps from 2123 through 2302 printed on the packaging.

3-lb. tray containing “Kroger GROUND TURKEY” with the case code 50211271, a sell or freeze by date of 10/17/2021, and timestamps from 2314 through 2351 printed on the packaging.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. P-7345” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations nationwide.

As of the posting of this recall, there have been no confirmed reports of injuries due to the consumption of these products.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

