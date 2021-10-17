LHS Panther Band earns first division at Region, advancing to Area

The Liberty High School Panther Band on Saturday, Oct. 16, competed at the UIL Region 10 Marching Contest held at Port Neches-Groves High School.

The Mighty Panthers earned a 1st Division – Superior rating at the contest, which qualifies them for advancement to the Area Level of competition on Oct. 30 in Lindale, TX.

The Band’s competition show for 2021 is Selections From Carmen, arranged by Barry Hurt. The show features soprano soloist Nailah Donatto on Habañera and trombone soloist Tucker Schilling on Toreador.

Members of the Liberty High School Marching Band performed well at the Regional contest over the weekend, which will allow the band to advance to Area competition.

Originally composed by Georges Bizet, the opera Carmen tells the tragic story of love gone wrong between a bullfighter, a soldier, and the woman they both love. Directors for the band are Sean Smith and Jessie Smith.

Principal for Liberty High School is Karen Slack, and Superintendent of LISD is Dr. Cody Abshier. The band would like to thank our Liberty Band Booster Club for all their support.

