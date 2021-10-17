Liberty County Jail arrest report, Oct. 15, 2021

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Oct. 15, 2021:

Gaston, Laterrance Tyrone – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance (two counts)

Maldonado, Jorge – No Driver’s License, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility, Operation of a Motor Vehicle With Expired License Plate, Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance and Hindering Apprehension or Prosecution of a Known Felon

Gray, Crystal Dawn – Bond Forfeiture-Possession of a Controlled Substance

Baggs, Tony Ray – Possession of Marijuana and Failure To Identify Fugitive From Justice

Salazar-Gonzalez, Roberto – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana

Beltran, Mary Kathleen – Driving While Intoxicated

Baggs, Tony Ray

Beltran, Mary Kathleen

Gaston, Laterrance Tyrone

Gray, Crystal Dawn

Maldonado, Jorge

Salazar-Gonzalez, Roberto

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

