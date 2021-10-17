Liberty County Jail arrest report, Oct. 15, 2021

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Oct. 15, 2021:
- Gaston, Laterrance Tyrone – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance (two counts)
- Maldonado, Jorge – No Driver’s License, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility, Operation of a Motor Vehicle With Expired License Plate, Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance and Hindering Apprehension or Prosecution of a Known Felon
- Gray, Crystal Dawn – Bond Forfeiture-Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Baggs, Tony Ray – Possession of Marijuana and Failure To Identify Fugitive From Justice
- Salazar-Gonzalez, Roberto – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana
- Beltran, Mary Kathleen – Driving While Intoxicated