Nathan Joseph McFaddin, Jr., 22, of Porter, Texas passed away on Wednesday, October 13, 2021.

He was born on Friday, March 12, 1999, in Beaumont, Texas. Nathan was preceded in death by his uncle, Kenneth McFaddin, grandmother, Millie Briggs, grandfathers, Rainer Williamson, and Edward Briggs, niece, Jacqueline McFaddin.

Left to cherish his memory are his loving parents Nathan Joseph McFaddin, Sr. and Lou-Ann Sanders; grandmother, Sandra Stember; sisters, Evelyn McFaddin and Kensha Dempsey; aunts and uncles, Robert and Penny Sanders, Charles and Darlene Sanders, David Allen McFaddin, James Eddie McFaddin, Tyrell McFaddin, Danny and Rona Briggs, Kenneth and Edith Briggs, Randy and Marsha Stember, Lathan Joseph McFaddin, Phylis McFaddin, and Regina Cheatham; great-Aunt, Brenda Merrel; cousins, Ann Marie Sanders Jordan and Victor Cervantes, Ginny and Tito Garcia; niece, Karianna Marie Easter; along with a host of friends and relatives.

A celebration of life for Nathan will be held at Neal Funeral Home on Thursday, October 21, 2021 at 2:00 pm.

All services were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Nathan, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

