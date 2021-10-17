William E Rogers Sr., 79, of Cleveland, Texas passed away on Thursday, October 14, 2021. He was born on Sunday, October 26, 1941, in Jeanerette, Louisiana to Willis James Rogers and Emerite Pichoff Rogers, both of whom have preceded him in death. William was also preceded in death by brother, James Willis Rogers.

Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife Peggy Rogers; children, William Edward Rogers, Jr. and wife Dione Adele of Covington, Louisiana, Michael Christopher Rogers and wife Tammie Marie of Willis, Texas, Tracy Lea Barlow and husband Trey of Shepherd, Texas, Teresa Rogers of Shepherd, Texas, and Kevin Scott Rogers and wife Ada Luz of Magnolia, Texas; brothers, Winston Daniel Rogers and wife Norma of South Toledo Bend, Texas, and Lonnie Paul Rogers of Summerville, Georgia; 16 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends.

He studied at Durham Community Business College. President of evening optimistic little league and youth football and was a Board member for Jr Cardinal Football League. He was also a Store manager for Walgreens for 33 years and District Manager for 4 years.

Visitation for William will be held at Neal Funeral Home on Sunday, October 17, 2021, from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm. Funeral Services for William will be held at Neal Funeral Home on Monday, October 18, 2021, at 11:00 am. Butch Rogers officiating.

In lieu of flowers the family asks for donations to the Tarkington Volunteer Fire Department. https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/tarkingtonvfd

All services were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

