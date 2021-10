The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Oct. 17, 2021:

Solano, Hector Ariel – Driving While Intoxicated

Alexander, Margaret Alexandra – Injury to a Child

Kelley, Ray Delford Jr. – Assault Causing Bodily Injury

