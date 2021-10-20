Diamond Wilson, age 94 of Coldspring, Texas passed away Saturday, October 16, 2021. She was born August 6, 1927, in Wakefield, Texas to parents John and Florence Courtney who preceded her in death along with her husband, Elroy Wilson; brothers, Delbert Courtney and J.L. Courtney; and sister, Odessa Henderson.

Survivors include her children, Elton Wilson and wife Mary, Bobbie Bridges and husband Danny; grandchildren, Buddy Bridges and wife Sheila, Dennis Bridges and wife Pamela, Stormy Abernathy and husband Donny, Darell Bridges and wife Kelli, Kimberly Holt and husband Mike, Maggie Oliver and husband Stephen; great-grandchildren, Wyatt Bridges and wife Kimberly, Halie Haffelder and husband Logan, Coltin Bridges and wife Jessica, Ashley Holland and husband Daniel, D.J. Abernathy and wife Trinity, Hunter Bridges and wife Shelby, Matthew Bridges and wife Samantha, Dustin Abernathy, Ty Bridges, Sam Holt, Seth Holt, and Maddison Oliver; great-great-grandchildren, Elliott Haffelder, Hayden Bridges, Presley Holland, Ariana Haffelder, Elton Abernathy, and Walker Bridges; sister, Evelyn Allbright; sister-in-law, Doris Courtney; along with numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.

Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m., Friday, October 22, 2021, at First Baptist Church, Coldspring, Texas with funeral services beginning at 11. Interment will follow at Brookside Cemetery.

