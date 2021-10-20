Nicole Catherine Bonvillian, 42 of Liberty, Texas passed away Saturday, October 16, 2021 at her residence surrounded by her loving family. She was born on April 26, 1979 in Marrero, Louisiana to Sidney Ray Bonvillian and Shanna Lyn Murphy Bonvillian. Nicole was a 1997 graduate of Elkhart High School. She went on to receive an Associate degree from Lon Morris majoring in Art and Theater.

While at Lon Morris, she sang in the choir group and acted in the production of Hello Dolly as Dolly Love. She also acted in their production of Cinderella where she was the Fairy Godmother. She also designed the sets and props for many of the productions. While still at Lon Morris she received her yellow belt in Taekwondo.

Following graduation at Lon Morris, Nicole continued her education at Stephen F. Austin University majoring in Art. At S.F.A, Nicole sang in the woman chorale group that traveled across Texas entertaining and raising money for different events. While there she learned to sing in six different languages fluently and cultivate her Art talent as while earning a Bachelor of Science in Art and a minor in Music.

Nicole was active in her church and local theater group. When she lived in Grapeland, Texas she starred in her favorite local production of My Fair Lady. She was also very active in The First United Methodist Church of Liberty and the Valley Players at which she put both of her talents of song and art to use. It made her a vital part of each production. Nicole starred and made props for many of the productions for the Valley Players over the past years and was working on the latest play when she subcame to her illness. Her talents, singing and laughter will be forever missed by all that she came in contact with every day.

Nicole was preceded in death by her dad, her maternal grandparents, MB Doc Murphy and Alice Pearl Kuykendall Murphy, her paternal grandfather, John Adkins and her uncle, Melton B. “Lucky” Murphy and paternal uncle Kenneth Bonvillian.

She leaves behind to cherish her memory her mom, Shanna Lyn Bonvillian, her paternal grandmother, Rose Adkins of Westwego, LA; aunts, Laura Murphy Moore and husband Douglas of Gulf Breeze, FL; Linda Murphy of Raywood, TX; Maire Billiot and husband Al of Ponchtoula, LA; and Nora Adkins Rodriguez of Westwego, LA; She also leaves many loving cousins and friends.

A Celebration of Nicole’s Life will begin at 10:00am on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at First United Methodist Church, 539 Main St, Liberty, TX 77575. Arrangements have been entrusted to Allison Funeral Service, 1101 N Travis St, Liberty, TX 77575.

