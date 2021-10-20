Rachael Micheal Harvey, 39, passed away unexpectedly, on Monday, October 11, 2021, in Houston, Texas. She was born on August 31, 1982, in Jasper, Texas, to the late Rebecca Lynn Harvey Gary and Raymond Earl Gary, Sr.

Rachael was a witty, optimistic, and sagacious woman. She was also radiant and demanded attention anytime she walked into a room. Rachael had a gypsy soul, was adventurous, and being one with nature. She enjoyed horseback riding and being on a four-wheeler in the great outdoors. Although she faced many challenges throughout her life, she was the ultimate survivor.

Rachael pursued many interests, some of which included her love of animals, fishing, and most importantly, spending time with her children. She was a total goofball who found amusement in making others laugh. Rachael had a passion for music and her eclectic taste for music was truly commendable. She found pleasure in eating her favorite foods like wings, greens, pickled eggs, and beets. Rachael will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by all who knew and loved her.

Rachael was preceded in death by her parents, Rebecca and Raymond Gary; and her maternal grandparents Thomas Wayne and Mary Helen Harvey. She leaves behind to cherish her memory, her children Raejahnae Sky Utley, Airalynn Rebecca Robinson and Derrick “D.J.” Dwayne Robinson, Jr.; her siblings Regena Lawrence of Mountain Home, Arkansas, and Raymond Earl Gary, Jr. and wife Robin of Cove, Texas; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.

Friends are invited to visit with the family beginning at 3pm, on Saturday, October 23, 2021, in the chapel of Sterling Funeral Home, 602 N. Main Street in Dayton. A celebration of Rachael’s life will begin at 4pm at the funeral home, with Pastor C.W. Lawrence, officiating.

