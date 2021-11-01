Public notice

NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF MARK KEITH HENSON, DECEASED
Notice is hereby given that Debra Ann Henson qualified as Independent Administrator of the Estate of Mark Keith Henson, deceased, on November 18, 2020 in Cause No. P13976 in the County Court of Liberty County, Texas. All persons having claims against the estate are hereby required to present same within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. Claims should be addressed to “Debra Ann Henson, Independent Administrator of the Estate of Mark Keith Henson, deceased” and may be presented to the Administrator’s attorney at the following address:
The Johnson Firm
3001 Knox St., Suite 400
Dallas, Texas 75205
/s/ Emily K. Smith
Emily K. Smith
Attorney for Administrator
The Johnson Firm
3001 Knox St., Suite 400
Dallas, Texas 75205
P: (214) 468-9000
F: (214) 468-9025