Public notice

By
Bluebonnet News
-

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF MARK KEITH HENSON, DECEASED

            Notice is hereby given that Debra Ann Henson qualified as Independent Administrator of the Estate of Mark Keith Henson, deceased, on November 18, 2020 in Cause No. P13976 in the County Court of Liberty County, Texas.  All persons having claims against the estate are hereby required to present same within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.  Claims should be addressed to “Debra Ann Henson, Independent Administrator of the Estate of Mark Keith Henson, deceased” and may be presented to the Administrator’s attorney at the following address:    

            The Johnson Firm

            3001 Knox St., Suite 400

            Dallas, Texas 75205

                                                                        /s/ Emily K. Smith 

                                                                        Emily K. Smith

                                                                        Attorney for Administrator

                                                                        The Johnson Firm

                                                                        3001 Knox St., Suite 400

                                                                        Dallas, Texas 75205

                                                                        P: (214) 468-9000

                                                                        F: (214) 468-9025

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.