Public notice

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF JESSEE JANAE HENSON, DECEASED

Notice is hereby given that Debra Ann Henson qualified as Independent Administrator of the Estate of Jessee Janae Henson, deceased, on November 18, 2020 in Cause No. P13977 in the County Court of Liberty County, Texas. All persons having claims against the estate are hereby required to present same within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. Claims should be addressed to “Debra Ann Henson, Independent Administrator of the Estate of Jessee Janae Henson, deceased” and may be presented to the Administrator’s attorney at the following address:

The Johnson Firm

3001 Knox St., Suite 400

Dallas, Texas 75205

/s/ Emily K. Smith

Emily K. Smith

Attorney for Administrator

The Johnson Firm

3001 Knox St., Suite 400

Dallas, Texas 75205

P: (214) 468-9000

F: (214) 468-9025

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

