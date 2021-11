The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Nov. 5, 2021:

Loge, Larry Gene – Indecency With a Child

Greenhaw, Jerry Austin Jr. – Evading Arrest or Detention With a Vehicle, Theft of Property and Criminal Mischief

Hines, NL II – Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility and Failure to Appear

Ferguson, Jacob Dean – Reckless Driving Cooper, Marianne – Public Intoxication

