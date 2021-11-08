Dana Keith Carrier, 68, was called to be with his Heavenly Father on November 05,2021. Dana was born on February 16, 1953, to the Late Roy Carrier and Mary Wilda Wickliff Carrier in Liberty, Texas.

Dana Keith attended Our Mother of Mercy Catholic School his elementary years and graduated in 1970 from West Liberty High School. After high school, Dana Keith attended Prairie View A&M University for 2 years before joining the United States Marine Corp.

Dana Keith was baptized, made his first communion, and was confirmed at Our Mother of Mercy Catholic Church where he remained a member until his death.

His Services will be Saturday, November 13th, 2021. Viewing will start at 8:30am- 10:00am. Rosary will start at 10:00am at Proctor Mortuary 2221 Hwy 90, Liberty Texas. Funeral Mass will begin at 11:00am at Our Mother of Mercy Catholic Church 101 Donatto Drive, Ames, Texas.

