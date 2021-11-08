Earl Joseph Ayers, age 95 of Cleveland, Texas passed away Friday, November 5, 2021.

He was born January 12, 1926, in Sardis, Oklahoma to parents Floyd and Bertha Ayers who preceded him in death along with his daughter, Ann Milwee; son, Joe Ayers; brothers, Hershel and Dalton Ayers; and sisters, Opal Carroll and Jane Traylor.

Survivors include his wife, Mary Jo Ayers; daughters, Diedra Kay Ayers and husband Murphy Higginbotham, and Pamela Ayers-Hainline; sisters, June Bush and Melba Traylor; grandchildren, Ashley Phillips and husband Jason, Rachel Beckett and husband Justin, Robert Bailey and wife Jamie, Daniel Bailey and wife Tiffany, Christina Chapman and husband Ryan, Ty Higginbotham and fiancé Amber Brown, Ava Higginbotham and Zachary Chisum; great-grandchildren, Clayton, Kaitlyn, and Taylor Bailey, Sebastian and Leah Phillips, Dylan Bailey, Hagen, Gavin, Paris, and Marissa Chapman; along with numerous nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Monday, November 8, 2021, at Ryan Cemetery, Cleveland, Texas.

