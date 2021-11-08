Ethel Geneva LeNormand, 93, our beloved mother passed away on Sunday, November 7, 2021, at her residence in Hull surrounded by her loving family. Funeral and visitation services are pending.

Ethel Geneva LeNormand, was born August 4, 1928, in Elbert, West Virginia to her parents James Clark Powell and Nellie Crain. She had lived in Hull, most of her life and was a homemaker. Ethel loved shopping, vacationing, and spending some time in Hawaii. She also loved going to Halletsville, Texas to watch Christmas lights and also where she married the love of her life Clinton LeNormand. Ethel loved her grandchildren and family very much. ” Everybody loved MaMa.”

She was preceded in death by her loving husband Clinton LeNormand. Brother, William Preston Powell, her sisters, Phema Goodson and Katherine Gray. Grandchildren, Derek LeNormand, Jennifer LeNormand. Great grandchild, Onyx LeNormand.

Ethel is survived by her daughter, April Keel and husband Jason of Hull. Sons, Cris LeNormand of Hull, and Pam LeNormand of Hardin, William LeNormand and wife Debbie of Hull, Rudy LeNormand and wife Gaylon of Batson, Kenny LeNormand of Hull.

serving as pallbearers will be William E. LeNormand, Richard LeNormand, Eric LeNormand, J.C. Moody, Kimmie Ard, Nelson Taylor. Honorary pallbearers will be grandsons and great grandsons.

Grandchildren 13, great-grandchildren 36, and great great grandchildren 2.

