Liberty County Jail arrest report, Nov. 6, 2021

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Nov. 6, 2021:

  • Sanchez, Isaiah – Criminal Mischief
  • Latham, Cheryl Rose – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Salazar, Domingo Jr. – Public Intoxication
  • Ford, Michael Lee – Bond Forfeiture-Tampering/Fabricating Physical Evidence With Intent to Impair and Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Gonzalez, Ruben Hayes – Assault Causing Bodily Injury
  • Tullous, Joshua Kane – Arson Intending to Damage a Habitat or Place of Worship, Arson and Cruelty to Non-Livestock
  • Sierra-Leon, Brandon – No Driver’s License and Open Container in Motor Vehicle
  • Sierra Salazar, Ambrocio – No Driver’s License, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility and Operating Vehicle Displaying Unauthorized Temporary Tag
  • Jones, Michael Allen – Parole Violation
