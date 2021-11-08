Liberty County Jail arrest report, Nov. 6, 2021

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Nov. 6, 2021:

Sanchez, Isaiah – Criminal Mischief

Latham, Cheryl Rose – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Salazar, Domingo Jr. – Public Intoxication

Ford, Michael Lee – Bond Forfeiture-Tampering/Fabricating Physical Evidence With Intent to Impair and Possession of a Controlled Substance

Gonzalez, Ruben Hayes – Assault Causing Bodily Injury

Tullous, Joshua Kane – Arson Intending to Damage a Habitat or Place of Worship, Arson and Cruelty to Non-Livestock

Sierra-Leon, Brandon – No Driver’s License and Open Container in Motor Vehicle

Sierra Salazar, Ambrocio – No Driver’s License, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility and Operating Vehicle Displaying Unauthorized Temporary Tag

Jones, Michael Allen – Parole Violation

