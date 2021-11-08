Petra Carbajal-Benitez, 81, of Channelview, Texas, passed away on Thursday, November 4, 2021. She was born on June 29, 1940, in Mexico, to the late Leonardo Carbajal and Juana Carbajal-Benitez.

Petra had a passion for sewing, it was her favorite pastime. She was very dedicated to her faith, and could often be found praying. She also loved her family. They were her pride and joy. Petra was a loving and nurturing mother and grandmother.

Petra was a loving daughter, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend to many who knew her. She was preceded in death by her parents; and her son Porfirio Ugarte. Petra leaves behind to cherish her loving memory her children Ambrocio Ugarte, Maribel Ugarte, Norbella Orellana, Ramiro Ugarte, Lilia Ugarte, Mirella Ugarte, Alicia Ugarte, Zacarias Ugarte, Leonila Ugarte; her grandchildren Yesenia Carbajal, Mayra Jaimez, Noel Ugarte; Monica Luviano, Jose Depaz; her numerous great-grandchildren; her many siblings and a host of other loving relatives and friends.

Friends are invited to visit with the family from 11 am until 5 pm on Tuesday, November 9, 2021, in the chapel of Sterling Funeral Home, 602 N. Main Street, Dayton, TX 77535.

