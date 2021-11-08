U.S. rep candidate stops by Liberty County By Bluebonnet News - November 8, 2021 Facebook Twitter Liberty County Democratic Party Chair Michael Mark welcomed Jon Haire, a Democratic candidate for the United States House of Representatives, District 36, to a meet-and-greet on Saturday, Oct. 30, at the Liberty Municipal Park in Liberty, Texas. Haire is a retired nuclear scientist who worked for Oak Ridge National Laboratory. On the left is Liberty County Democratic Party Chair Michael Mark. Share this:TwitterFacebookLike this:Like Loading...
