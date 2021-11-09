Citizen assists Cleveland PD with large drug bust

Two Livingston residents are facing drug charges in Liberty County after they were arrested around 12:13 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 7, by Cleveland Police Department.

According to a statement from Capt. Scott Felts, Officer J. Skipworth was patrolling the area of Lincoln Street and N. San Jacinto Avenue when he observed a Maroon in color 2004 Dodge Ram pick-up leave a game room located at 307 N. San Jacinto Avenue. The vehicle drove to the corner of N. San Jacinto Avenue and Booth Street, where the driver allegedly ran the stop sign.

As the vehicle turned onto Booth Street, Officer Skipworth conducted a traffic stop for the violation. He met with the driver, who was identified as Jason Cook, 49, of Livingston. His front seat passenger was identified as Jennifer Smith. It was later determined at the Cleveland Police Department Jail that she lied about her real name, which is Bonnie Lynn Rothman, 37, of Livingston.

Bonnie Lynn Rothman

Jason Henry Cook

While Officer Skipworth was conducting his traffic stop, Cleveland Police Department Dispatch Center was contacted by a passerby, who advised that he observed a bag thrown from the passenger side of the Dodge Ram pick-up before the traffic stop. Officer Fleming met with the witness who led Officer Fleming to the bag that was thrown. A large amount of drugs was found in the bag.

Skipworth detained Cook and Rothman. Both were questioned about the bag, but both denied any knowledge. Further questioning found Cook and Rothman had inconsistent stories. Both were placed under arrest for Possession of a Controlled Substance. It was discovered Rothman had $5,700 in her possession.

Additional drugs were found inside of the vehicle Cook and Rothman were driving, according to the statement.

Below is a list of drugs reportedly found in Cook and Rothman’s possession:

213 grams of Methamphetamine

5.15 grams of Cocaine

0.125 ounces of Marihuana

0.59 grams of Ecstasy

0.22 grams of Xanax

Cook and Rothman are charged with:

Possession of a Controlled Substance (Penalty Group 1) >200g <400g – First Degree Felony

Possession of a Controlled Substance (Penalty Group 1) >4g <200g – Second Degree Felony

Tamper/Fabricate Physical Evidence with Intent to Impair – Third Degree Felony

A warrant will be issued for Rothman lying about her identity. The money found in Rothman’s possession is being held pending a seizure hearing.

“We have recently made several arrests in this area, two of which were security guards working at the same game room. Officer Skipworth, keeping a watchful eye on this area, started the series of events that led to the removal of a large amount of drugs from our community. If not for the observant citizen, who did their part to help protect our community, this case would not have ended successfully. It takes all of us, officers and citizens, working together to combat crime,” Felts said.

“We would not be as successful as we are if it were not for our community members calling the Police Department and providing us with information. We would like to thank our citizens for all of the help they provide,” he continued.

