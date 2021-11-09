City of Dayton bringing first section of fiber Internet project online

After months of planning and installation, the City of Dayton has begun testing its DayNet fiber Internet connections and is expecting to bring the first customers online by mid-December.

“We are running drops to people’s houses that we are using for testing. We will run the tests and then hopefully start offering it to our customers in the first or second week of December,” said DayNet Director Marshall Daniels.

The first section of the city to be offered the high-speed Internet service is Oakwood Subdivision and the area along SH 321 around Dayton Police Department, which happens to be where the DayNet main hub is located. The next section of the city slated to come online is along N. Winfree (FM 1409), though no specific addresses are available at this time. Other communities will be added as the service rollout continues over the next year and a half.

DayNet Director Marshall Daniels explains how all of the systems inside the DayNet data center behind Dayton Police Department will provide high-speed fiber Internet to the citizens and businesses of Dayton.

For residential customers, the one-time cost to install the service is $79.99, which includes a wireless and wired modem, and another $79.99 for the monthly service. Business customers will be quoted for service depending on their specific needs.

Internet download speeds will be 1 GB per second for residential customers. The starting download speed for businesses is 100 MB per second.

Daniels said the residential download speeds are four times faster than any other service provided in the Dayton area, and at a lower cost per month.

To simplify the process and for customer ease, the City of Dayton has added a section to its utility bills specifically for DayNet. Because the service will not have a separate bill, customers will be able to pay most, if not all, of their utilities in one single payment.

“The DayNet bills will come with the water bill and be paid just like your other bills. There is a kiosk at city hall or you can come in to make the payment,” Daniels said.

The City is working to integrate its payment system into an online payment platform, but it is not available as of yet.

The DayNet system, funded by a $13.7 million bond approved by Dayton City Council in March 2020, involves the installation of 110 miles of fiber cable. The new system puts Dayton into a small group of Texas cities offering fiber Internet to residents and businesses.

For more information on DayNet or to sign up for service, go online to https://mydaynet.com/

