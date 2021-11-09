Liberty County Jail arrest report, Nov. 7, 2021

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Nov. 7, 2021:

  • Jordan, Lasandra Jean – Public Intoxication with three prior convictions
  • Gray, Melissa Jade – Public Intoxication
  • Thompson, Marshall Eugene – Bond Revocation-Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
  • Cook, Jason Henry – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Tampering or Fabricating Physical Evidence With Intent to Impair
  • Kelley, Ashley Lloyd – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Rothman, Bonnie Lynn – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Tampering With Physical Evidence With Intent to Impair
  • Nieto, David – Hold for Montgomery County-Criminal Trespass
  • Moreno, Rene Badillo – Driving While Intoxicated, second
  • Hillesheim, Kimberly Ann – Disorderly Conduct
  • Wright, Ryan Curtis – Hold for U.S. Marshal’s Office
