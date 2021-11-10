Rev. Leonard Leroy Shoemaker, 71, of Hankamer, Texas, passed away on Tuesday, November 2, 2021, in Houston, Texas. He was born on July 8, 1950, at home in Virginia, Illinois, to the late Floyd Leonard and Frances Elizabeth Boyd Shoemaker. Len graduated from Chandlerville High School, in Chandlerville, Illinois, with the class of 1968. After graduation, Len married the love of his life, Wanda Fern Dearing and together they began raising two children, Shawn and Dawn.

Len was a loyal and committed law enforcement officer. Before his thirty year career with the Houston Police Department, he worked as an officer in Jacksonville, Illinois. While working with the department, we was trained as a certified diver for HPD. In 2010, Len retired as a sergeant from HPD and serving the great citizens of Houston. Len proudly served his community as a pastor at the Hankamer Community Fellowship Church for fifteen years. He was dedicated in his faith and was steadfast in leading many others to the Lord.

Len was a former member of the First Baptist Church of Humble, a member of The 100 Club and the Mid Chambers County Ministerial Alliance. He was a selfless man who never thought twice about helping anyone in need. Len was a wonderful, dedicated and devoted husband, father, Pawpaw, brother and friend to many. He will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by all who knew and loved him.

Len was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed fishing, hiking and running. He formerly played the guitar in the band Dead Aim which he loved. Len’s favorite hobby of all was spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren whom he adored and was so very proud of them all.

Len was preceded in death by his parents; and his brother David Nelson Shoemaker. He leaves behind to cherish his loving memory, his wife of fifty-three years, Wanda Dearing Shoemaker; his children Shawn Shoemaker of Hankamer and Dawn Cook and partner Brad White of Hankamer; his grandchildren Gage Cook, Mason Cook and Ryder Cook; his sister Bonnie Ann DeFord of Chandlerville, Illinois; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.

Honoring the family by serving as Huckle Bearers will be Adam Deford, Glenn Dew, Brad White, James Copeland, Kevin Kelly, and Spencer Neitch.

Friends are invited to visit with the family from 5pm until 7pm, on Friday, November 12, 2021, in the chapel of Sterling Funeral Home, 1201 S. Main Street in Anahuac. A funeral service will be held at 2pm, on Saturday, November 13, 2021, at Hankamer Community Fellowship, 2858 FM1663, in Hankamer, with Bro. Greg Woodard and Bro. Glenn Dew, officiating. A graveside service and committal will immediately follow in Barrow Cemetery in Hankamer.

