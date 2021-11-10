William “Billy” Roy Campbell, 70 of Baytown passed away on Monday, November 8, 2021. Billy was born July 31, 1951, in Baytown, Texas to parents, Roy Franklin Campbell and Edwina Lorene Smith Campbell.

Billy was a lifelong resident of Baytown where he was owner of Campbell’s Barns and Buildings since 2002. He was a member of St. Marks United Methodist Church. Billy enjoyed the outdoors, fishing, hunting and gardening. He also did his own meat processing. He loved his family and enjoyed being with them especially his grandchildren.

Billy was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Robert Campbell. He leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife of 22 years, Kathy Campbell; children, Brandy LaBouve and husband Jason, Joshua Hargrove and wife Amanda, Jennifer Crawford and husband Jason, Alissa McCarty and husband Bryan; grandchildren, Connor LaBouve, Caden LaBouve, Eric Campbell, Emily Hargrove, Allison Crawford, Callen McCarty and Cooper McCarty; numerous nieces and nephews, and special friend, Shayna Brookshire.

Service for Mr. Campbell will be 11:00 a.m., Friday, November 12, 2021, at St. Mark’s United Methodist Church in Baytown. Officiating will be Rev. Linda Tolon and Dr. Kenn Munn. The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at service time. Interment will follow at Magnolia Park Cemetery in Dayton, Texas under the direction of Pace-Stancil Funeral Home.

