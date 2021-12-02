Liberty County marriage licenses for November 2021

The Liberty County Clerk’s Office issued marriage licenses to the following couples during the month of November 2021:
- Eduardo Reyes Rodriguez and Estela Rivera Andrade
- Derek Robert Younkin and Erika Lee Stark
- Dustin Paul Benoit and Cheyenne Jenne Downs
- Joshua Craig Decas and Carrie Ann Taylor
- Spencer Bradford Shaw and Carrington Denea Vacek
- John David Strangmeier and Hilda De Jesus Zambrano Anaya
- Paul Perez Fernandez and Mauda Neli Elizondo
- William Floyd Lawrence and Kay Lynn Gilbertson
- Cleveland Andrew Cardino III and Ane Louise Woodle
- Eulalio Antonio Vasquez Aguilar and Alba Margarita Rivera Guerra
- Jade Erin Britt and Joseph Allen Alex
- Stephen Michael Huckfeldt and Billie Joe Harwig
- Shelbi Paige McBride and Tanner Lee Hawkins
- Harold Lee Spears Jr. and Theresa Renee Schumacher
- Justin Michael Adams and Ashley Nicole Courville
- Christopher Wayne Colvin and Chandra Jayne Lloyd
- Harry Edwin Krolczyk Jr. and Gena Pauline Haas
- Tommy Dewayne Jordan and Brittney Nicole Thibodeaux
- Larry Evan Wilson and Joretta Helton Brasher
- Alicia Alaniz Davila and David Junior Acevedo
- David Orona and Carla Vanessa Rojas Botello
- Micah Donald Peoples and Hannah Elizabeth Bell
- Tristan Edward Groves and Katelyn Brooke Burchfield
- Tammy Michelle Hanson and Victor Manuel Tojin Joj
- Joshua McDowell Eanes and Omar Rios Jr.
- Meagan Kristine Wilson and Mathew Gerald McBride
- River Lee Lucy and Hailey Noel
- Kody Layne Apgar and Rebecca Dawn Denton
- Ilsias Ramos Cruz and Maria Ermelinda Lopez Bautista
- Donald Bonham Fiddes III and Felicia Marie Underwood
- Brianna Mechelle Espinoza and Dakota Nicole Roberts
- Bryce Anthony Redo and Laci Jo Reynolds
- Tyler Austin Buchanan and Madison Grace Bartolo
- Adrien Brazil Arvello and Addison Lenee Brown
- Steven Cody Gray and Rhiannon Jane Ortega
- Prasad Chamara Fernando Jasenthu Mestrige and April Renee Ellis
- Jayme Leigh Foster and Katie Gay Gore
- Aaron Matthew Prewitt and Shelly Jean Black
- Gerardo Luis Torres Irizarry and Virginia Quiros Ruiz
- Jack Tyler Strahan and Martie Ann McGinnis
- Irineo Cruz Hernandez and Reyna Raquel Rosas
- Aaron Michael Land and Lannie Marie Buuck
- Nicolas Ray Carter and Caitlin Nicole Frost
- David Lee Jennings II and Ashley Kae Mansel
- Benjamin Lee Clark and Donna Romere Gehrels
- Octavio Chavez and Claudia Ivette Rodarte
- Jill Christine Davenport and Jessie Oneal Poskey
- Michael Tod Parrish and Arlene A. Parrish
- James C. Sanders and Julie O. Nudalo
- Jeffery Michael Moon and Donna Dannette Traywick
- Stephen Michael Folse and Kallie Lea Jae Thacker
- Mondragon, Millan Indolfo and Ugarte Angelica Abad
- Rhonda Lee Evans and Gordon Drew Evans
- Russell Edward-Jerome Martin and Linda Elizabeth Heidler
- Patricia Marie Price and Allan Gene Spence
- Tre Anthony Dickerson and Alexia Symone Gwinn
- Brandon Erik Broom and Alexis Rayne Meche
- Malachi Issac Ackeret and Daniela Perez Cruz
- Abigail Eliana Chadis and Brett Ashby Snyder
- James Earnest Brown and Miguel Angelo Torres
- Jaron Clifton Washington and Diamonique Simone Anderson
- Devin Angel Leal and Aautum Hanna Wells
- Jesus Salvador Espinoza Murillo and Maria Guadalupe Mata Medina
- Jeremy Ryan Millhausen and Deisy Yadira Lorenzo Garcia
- Osman Jose Valladres Carrasco and Gaudy Baella Rocha Gutierrez