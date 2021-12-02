Liberty County marriage licenses for November 2021

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The Liberty County Clerk’s Office issued marriage licenses to the following couples during the month of November 2021:

  • Eduardo Reyes Rodriguez and Estela Rivera Andrade
  • Derek Robert Younkin and Erika Lee Stark
  • Dustin Paul Benoit and Cheyenne Jenne Downs
  • Joshua Craig Decas and Carrie Ann Taylor
  • Spencer Bradford Shaw and Carrington Denea Vacek
  • John David Strangmeier and Hilda De Jesus Zambrano Anaya
  • Paul Perez Fernandez and Mauda Neli Elizondo
  • William Floyd Lawrence and Kay Lynn Gilbertson

  • Cleveland Andrew Cardino III and Ane Louise Woodle
  • Eulalio Antonio Vasquez Aguilar and Alba Margarita Rivera Guerra
  • Jade Erin Britt and Joseph Allen Alex
  • Stephen Michael Huckfeldt and Billie Joe Harwig
  • Shelbi Paige McBride and Tanner Lee Hawkins
  • Harold Lee Spears Jr. and Theresa Renee Schumacher
  • Justin Michael Adams and Ashley Nicole Courville
  • Christopher Wayne Colvin and Chandra Jayne Lloyd
  • Harry Edwin Krolczyk Jr. and Gena Pauline Haas

  • Tommy Dewayne Jordan and Brittney Nicole Thibodeaux
  • Larry Evan Wilson and Joretta Helton Brasher
  • Alicia Alaniz Davila and David Junior Acevedo
  • David Orona and Carla Vanessa Rojas Botello
  • Micah Donald Peoples and Hannah Elizabeth Bell
  • Tristan Edward Groves and Katelyn Brooke Burchfield
  • Tammy Michelle Hanson and Victor Manuel Tojin Joj
  • Joshua McDowell Eanes and Omar Rios Jr.

  • Meagan Kristine Wilson and Mathew Gerald McBride
  • River Lee Lucy and Hailey Noel
  • Kody Layne Apgar and Rebecca Dawn Denton
  • Ilsias Ramos Cruz and Maria Ermelinda Lopez Bautista
  • Donald Bonham Fiddes III and Felicia Marie Underwood
  • Brianna Mechelle Espinoza and Dakota Nicole Roberts
  • Bryce Anthony Redo and Laci Jo Reynolds
  • Tyler Austin Buchanan and Madison Grace Bartolo

  • Adrien Brazil Arvello and Addison Lenee Brown
  • Steven Cody Gray and Rhiannon Jane Ortega
  • Prasad Chamara Fernando Jasenthu Mestrige and April Renee Ellis
  • Jayme Leigh Foster and Katie Gay Gore
  • Aaron Matthew Prewitt and Shelly Jean Black
  • Gerardo Luis Torres Irizarry and Virginia Quiros Ruiz
  • Jack Tyler Strahan and Martie Ann McGinnis
  • Irineo Cruz Hernandez and Reyna Raquel Rosas
  • Aaron Michael Land and Lannie Marie Buuck
  • Nicolas Ray Carter and Caitlin Nicole Frost
  • David Lee Jennings II and Ashley Kae Mansel
  • Benjamin Lee Clark and Donna Romere Gehrels
  • Octavio Chavez and Claudia Ivette Rodarte
  • Jill Christine Davenport and Jessie Oneal Poskey
  • Michael Tod Parrish and Arlene A. Parrish
  • James C. Sanders and Julie O. Nudalo

  • Jeffery Michael Moon and Donna Dannette Traywick
  • Stephen Michael Folse and Kallie Lea Jae Thacker
  • Mondragon, Millan Indolfo and Ugarte Angelica Abad
  • Rhonda Lee Evans and Gordon Drew Evans
  • Russell Edward-Jerome Martin and Linda Elizabeth Heidler
  • Patricia Marie Price and Allan Gene Spence
  • Tre Anthony Dickerson and Alexia Symone Gwinn
  • Brandon Erik Broom and Alexis Rayne Meche
  • Malachi Issac Ackeret and Daniela Perez Cruz

  • Abigail Eliana Chadis and Brett Ashby Snyder
  • James Earnest Brown and Miguel Angelo Torres
  • Jaron Clifton Washington and Diamonique Simone Anderson
  • Devin Angel Leal and Aautum Hanna Wells
  • Jesus Salvador Espinoza Murillo and Maria Guadalupe Mata Medina
  • Jeremy Ryan Millhausen and Deisy Yadira Lorenzo Garcia
  • Osman Jose Valladres Carrasco and Gaudy Baella Rocha Gutierrez

