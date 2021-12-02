Liberty County marriage licenses for November 2021

The Liberty County Clerk’s Office issued marriage licenses to the following couples during the month of November 2021:

Eduardo Reyes Rodriguez and Estela Rivera Andrade

Derek Robert Younkin and Erika Lee Stark

Dustin Paul Benoit and Cheyenne Jenne Downs

Joshua Craig Decas and Carrie Ann Taylor

Spencer Bradford Shaw and Carrington Denea Vacek

John David Strangmeier and Hilda De Jesus Zambrano Anaya

Paul Perez Fernandez and Mauda Neli Elizondo

William Floyd Lawrence and Kay Lynn Gilbertson

Cleveland Andrew Cardino III and Ane Louise Woodle

Eulalio Antonio Vasquez Aguilar and Alba Margarita Rivera Guerra

Jade Erin Britt and Joseph Allen Alex

Stephen Michael Huckfeldt and Billie Joe Harwig

Shelbi Paige McBride and Tanner Lee Hawkins

Harold Lee Spears Jr. and Theresa Renee Schumacher

Justin Michael Adams and Ashley Nicole Courville

Christopher Wayne Colvin and Chandra Jayne Lloyd

Harry Edwin Krolczyk Jr. and Gena Pauline Haas

Tommy Dewayne Jordan and Brittney Nicole Thibodeaux

Larry Evan Wilson and Joretta Helton Brasher

Alicia Alaniz Davila and David Junior Acevedo

David Orona and Carla Vanessa Rojas Botello

Micah Donald Peoples and Hannah Elizabeth Bell

Tristan Edward Groves and Katelyn Brooke Burchfield

Tammy Michelle Hanson and Victor Manuel Tojin Joj

Joshua McDowell Eanes and Omar Rios Jr.

Meagan Kristine Wilson and Mathew Gerald McBride

River Lee Lucy and Hailey Noel

Kody Layne Apgar and Rebecca Dawn Denton

Ilsias Ramos Cruz and Maria Ermelinda Lopez Bautista

Donald Bonham Fiddes III and Felicia Marie Underwood

Brianna Mechelle Espinoza and Dakota Nicole Roberts

Bryce Anthony Redo and Laci Jo Reynolds

Tyler Austin Buchanan and Madison Grace Bartolo

Adrien Brazil Arvello and Addison Lenee Brown

Steven Cody Gray and Rhiannon Jane Ortega

Prasad Chamara Fernando Jasenthu Mestrige and April Renee Ellis

Jayme Leigh Foster and Katie Gay Gore

Aaron Matthew Prewitt and Shelly Jean Black

Gerardo Luis Torres Irizarry and Virginia Quiros Ruiz

Jack Tyler Strahan and Martie Ann McGinnis

Irineo Cruz Hernandez and Reyna Raquel Rosas

Aaron Michael Land and Lannie Marie Buuck

Nicolas Ray Carter and Caitlin Nicole Frost

David Lee Jennings II and Ashley Kae Mansel

Benjamin Lee Clark and Donna Romere Gehrels

Octavio Chavez and Claudia Ivette Rodarte

Jill Christine Davenport and Jessie Oneal Poskey

Michael Tod Parrish and Arlene A. Parrish

James C. Sanders and Julie O. Nudalo

Jeffery Michael Moon and Donna Dannette Traywick

Stephen Michael Folse and Kallie Lea Jae Thacker

Mondragon, Millan Indolfo and Ugarte Angelica Abad

Rhonda Lee Evans and Gordon Drew Evans

Russell Edward-Jerome Martin and Linda Elizabeth Heidler

Patricia Marie Price and Allan Gene Spence

Tre Anthony Dickerson and Alexia Symone Gwinn

Brandon Erik Broom and Alexis Rayne Meche

Malachi Issac Ackeret and Daniela Perez Cruz

Abigail Eliana Chadis and Brett Ashby Snyder

James Earnest Brown and Miguel Angelo Torres

Jaron Clifton Washington and Diamonique Simone Anderson

Devin Angel Leal and Aautum Hanna Wells

Jesus Salvador Espinoza Murillo and Maria Guadalupe Mata Medina

Jeremy Ryan Millhausen and Deisy Yadira Lorenzo Garcia

Osman Jose Valladres Carrasco and Gaudy Baella Rocha Gutierrez

