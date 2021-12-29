Cleveland toy drive serves 457 children for Christmas

For 30 years, Share Your Christmas has provided toys and presents for children in need in the Cleveland area. This year, the non-profit organization distributed Christmas gifts to 457 children, a new record, according to Share Your Christmas founder Dinah Cochran.

“It was hard this year because donations didn’t come in as much as they normally do. I ended up spending $650 of my own money to help put toys in homes this year. God provided but it was hard,” Cochran said.

The number of children helped this year exceeded last year’s record of 370, which Cochran attributes to the country still being in the grips of a pandemic.

Dinah Cochran (bottom) helps organize toy bags for Share Your Christmas on Dec. 18.

The biggest donors were John and Tammy Hart with Hart’s RV and Boat Storage, Pct. 6 Constable Zack Harkness, Liberty County District Attorney Jennifer Bergman Harkness, Courtney Lee, The Spot and CBS Furniture, said Cochran.

Palace of Praise, a Cleveland church led by Pastor CJ Moore, also contributed to the event. Moore and his wife attended the toy giveaway on Dec. 18 at the Douglas School Gym in Cleveland. Moore said he applauds Cochran’s efforts to help the underprivileged children in the community.

“People need to understand what this season is all about. It’s about giving and sharing. Nothing greater can come out of this than to have people sharing. It’s also a chance for people to see what the heart of Christ looks like in each of us,” he said. “I believe this spirit is contagious and can cause ripple effects. This organization is foundation work of spreading the love of Jesus.”

Santa visits with children at Share Your Christmas in Cleveland on Dec. 18.

Toys lined the bleachers at the Douglas School Gym for Share Your Christmas on Dec. 18.

Families who didn’t get their application submitted in time for Share Your Christmas were still given some options for their children. Helping manage the booth is the daughter of Dinah Cochran, founder of Share Your Christmas.

