Jaime Alissa “Gypsy” Roebuck, 33, of Kingwood, Texas passed away on Sunday, December 26, 2021. She was born on Wednesday, December 21, 1988, in Houston, Texas to Dwayne Paul Roebuck and Melody Minyette Walker Bass.

Jaime was preceded in death by her cherished brother, Jeremy Keaton Roebuck who lovingly referred to her as “Rainbow Bright”, uncle, Darrell Roebuck, and grandfather, Franklin D. Roebuck.

Left to cherish her memory are her loving children, Keaton Mitchell Gainer and Layla Rose Young; father, Paul Roebuck and wife Tammy; mother, Melody Bass and husband Chad; grandparents, Carol Roebuck, Martha Anne and R.J. Walker; sister, Raegan Hance; brother, Austin Harris; aunts and uncles, Don and Sherri Roebuck, Dwayna and Mark Ensle, Darcy and Charles Housewright, Rodney and LeeAnn Walker; cherished cousin, Chanel Rawls; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends.

Visitation for Jaime will be held at Neal Funeral Home on Saturday, January 1, 2022, from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm. Funeral Services will be held at Neal Funeral Home on Sunday, January 2, 2022, at 2:00 pm. Interment for Jaime will immediately follow at Ryan Cemetery. Bro. Darrell Shelton officiating.

All services were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

