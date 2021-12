The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Dec. 28, 2021:

Simon, Lee Allen Jr. – Parole Violation

Stolich, Joseph Allen – Driving When Unlicensed, Driving While License Invalid, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, No Liability Insurance and Evading Arrest

Buehler, Nickole Danielle – Possession of a Controlled Substance

