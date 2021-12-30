Timothy Lynn Samuelson, 44, of Goodrich, Texas went to his Heavenly home on Tuesday, December 28, 2021. He was born on Friday, November 18, 1977, in Cleveland, Texas to Philip Lee Samuelson and Brenda Ruth (Avery) Samuelson.

Timothy is also preceded in death by his father, Philip Lee Samuelson, grandparents, Joe and Betty Avery, and Phil and Shirley Samuelson.

Left to cherish his memory is his loving mother, Brenda Ruth (Avery) Samuelson; brother, Philip Samuelson; nieces, Madalynne and Brylynne Lee Samuelson; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends.

A Memorial Service for Timothy will be held at Neal Funeral Home on Monday, January 3, 2022, at 5:00 pm.

All services were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

