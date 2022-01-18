Scouts deliver mobile library to Liberty County Jail

Members of Venturing Crew 112 and Scouts BSA Troop 777 of Sam Houston Area Council delivered a mobile library filled with books to the Liberty County Jail on Monday, Jan. 17.

Matthew Vera led this effort as his Venturing BSA Summit Award Project. Vera was responsive to a request by Liberty County Sheriff Bobby Rader to gather and make books available to persons detained at the jail. Vera planned and executed this project with help from his units’ members.

They gathered books in a variety of genres, including inspirational, skills-based, general fiction, westerns and other instructional literature.

Matt Vera (front left), Avery Moriyasu (front center) and Reed Kotalik (front right) are pictured with staff from Liberty County Sheriff’s Office.

Eagle Scouts Reed Kotalik and Avery Moriyasu assisted Vera with delivery of the mobile library to the jail.

Jennifer Bergman, Liberty County District Attorney, facilitated Sheriff Rader’s request to the Scouts.

As to the impact of this Project, Bergman said, “Thank you to these amazing Boy Scouts who have once again shown their support for our community. A service project like this is so very important; it shows that every person is entitled to dignity and respect and is worthy to know that someone cares about them. Through His life and even while He was on the cross suffering, Christ continued to demonstrate and personify his compassion for others. So too, should we exemplify in our lives that type of compassion, even to those we don’t always think are always deserving.”

