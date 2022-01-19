Dayton Marine JROTC cadets continue success in competition

Over the weekend the Dayton High School MJROTC competed in a drill competition at Jack C. Hays high school. Below are the results from the competition.
“Cadets performed exceptionally well and represented DISD, the community of Dayton, MCJROTC, and the Marine Corps very well. Congratulations to these students on a job well done,” according to a statement from Dayton ISD.
These are their accomplishments from that competition:
- 3rd place armed regulation
- 3rd place armed exhibition
- 3rd place inspection
- 1st place secondary Color Guard
- 4th place Unarmed Regulation
- 4th place overall drill meet