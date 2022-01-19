Dayton Marine JROTC cadets continue success in competition

Over the weekend the Dayton High School MJROTC competed in a drill competition at Jack C. Hays high school. Below are the results from the competition.

“Cadets performed exceptionally well and represented DISD, the community of Dayton, MCJROTC, and the Marine Corps very well. Congratulations to these students on a job well done,” according to a statement from Dayton ISD.

These are their accomplishments from that competition:

3rd place armed regulation

3rd place armed exhibition

3rd place inspection

1st place secondary Color Guard

4th place Unarmed Regulation

4th place overall drill meet

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

