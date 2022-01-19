Liberty County Jail arrest report, Jan. 17, 2022

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Jan. 17, 2022:

  • Efrain Vasquez, Puac Diego – Driving While Intoxicated
  • David, Orlando Rashad – Motion to Revoke Community Supervision-Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, Motion to Revoke Community Supervision-Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon and Public Intoxication (no mugshot)
  • Jones, Tylor Lee – No Driver’s License, Speeding, Theft of Property and Fraudulent Use or Possession of Identifying Information
  • Girard, Matthew Nicholas – Hold for Ellis County-Theft of Property
