Liberty students selected as Texas All-State Musicians

Wesley DCamp, Nailah Donatto, Ivan Martinez, and Katelyn Singh, members of the Liberty High School Choir, will perform with the Texas All-State Small School Mixed Choir in San Antonio, Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, at the Henry B. González Convention Center as part of the 2022 Texas Music Educators Association Clinic/Convention.

DCamp, Donatto, Martinez, and Singh were chosen for this prestigious honor through a competitive process held this year across the state at District, Region, and Area levels. These students sing at school under the direction of Christie Bean who is a member of the Texas Music Educators Association, a 14,000-plus member organization headquartered in Austin.

This is Nailah Donatto’s second time to qualify as a member of a TMEA All-State organization and DCamp, Martinez, and Singh’s first time. Wesley DCamp is the son of Byron and Laura DCamp. Nailah Donatto is the daughter of Victor and Tonya Donatto. Ivan Martinez is the son of Dustin and Grace Blackburn. Katelyn Singh is the daughter of Harry and Joanna Singh.

High school students selected to perform in the All-State concerts have competed through auditions to qualify at the state level. All-State is the highest honor a Texas music student can receive. From more than 70,000 students across the state vying for the honor to perform in one of the 18 ensembles, just 1,875 students are selected.

Texas Music Educators Association sponsors the Texas All-State competition. This competitive process begins throughout the state in auditions hosted by 33 TMEA Regions. Individual musicians perform selected music for a panel of judges who rank each instrument or voice part.

From this ranking, a select group of musicians advances from their Region to compete against musicians from other areas in eight TMEA Area competitions. The highest-ranking musicians judged at the TMEA Area competitions qualify to perform in a TMEA All-State music group. Only the top 2.6 percent of musicians who initially audition become All-State musicians.

These All-State students participate in three days of rehearsals directed by nationally recognized conductors during the TMEA Clinic/Convention. Their performances for thousands of attendees bring this extraordinary event to a close. For the All-State concert schedule and conductor information, go to the Performances section of http://www.tmea.org/convention.

Founded in 1921, Texas Music Educators Association is an association of over 14,000 members dedicated to promoting excellence in music education. Go to http://www.tmea.org/convention for more information.

